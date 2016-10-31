版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Weis Markets Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Oct 31 Weis Markets Inc -

* Weis Markets announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 sales rose 4.4 percent to $743 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 2.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

