BRIEF-WaferGen Bio-Systems reports strong revenue growth in Q3

Oct 31 WaferGen Bio-systems Inc

* WaferGen Bio-Systems reports strong revenue growth in third quarter of 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $10 million to $12 million

* Sees Q3 revenue about $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

