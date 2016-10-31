版本:
BRIEF-SEB says Q3 revenue rose 105 pct to $24.4 mln

Oct 31 Smart Employee Benefits Inc

* SEB reports results for third quarter, 2016 and schedules conference call

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - revenue for three-month period ended August 31, 2016 increased by 105 pct, or $12.5 million, to $24.4 million from $11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

