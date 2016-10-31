版本:
BRIEF-SEB reports results for third quarter

Oct 31 Smart Employee Benefits Inc

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - Revenue for three-month period ended August 31, 2016 increased by 105%, or $12.5 million, to $24.4 million

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $636 thousand for quarter, up from $23 thousand in previous year

* SEB reports results for third quarter, 2016 and schedules conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

