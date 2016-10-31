版本:
BRIEF-Integrated Device Technology Q2 earnings per share view $0.33

Oct 31 Integrated Device Technology Inc

* IDT reports Q2 fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $184.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $185.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

