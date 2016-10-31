BRIEF-Exactech Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $59.9 million

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Exactech Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $58.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $256.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Exactech Q3 revenue up 7% to $59.9 million. Net income up 10% to $3.2 million. Diluted eps $0.22 versus. $0.20.
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $59.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.17
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $256 million to $258 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
