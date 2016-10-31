版本:
BRIEF-Exactech Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $59.9 million

Oct 31 Exactech Inc

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $58.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $256.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exactech Q3 revenue up 7% to $59.9 million. Net income up 10% to $3.2 million. Diluted eps $0.22 versus. $0.20.

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $59.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.17

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $256 million to $258 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

