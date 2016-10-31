BRIEF-Amkor Technology sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.9 billion

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Amkor Technology Inc
* Amkor Technology Inc - Qtrly gross margin 19.7% versus 14.3% in Q2
* Sees Q4 net sales of $990 million to $1.07 billion, down 1% to 9% from prior quarter
* Sees Q4 gross margin of 19% to 23%
* Sees Q4 net income of $46 million to $82 million, or $0.19 to $0.34 per share
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $650 million, unchanged from our previous forecast
* Sees FY 2016 net income of approximately $130 million, or around $0.55 per share, up from $0.22 in 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $3.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1,086 million versus $734 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the third quarter 2016
* Sees Q4 revenue about $1.03 billion
* Q3 sales $1.09 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $3.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.