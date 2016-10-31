版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Nautilus Inc posts Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Oct 31 Nautilus Inc

* Nautilus Inc reports results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 sales $80.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $92 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐