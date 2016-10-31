版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-United Natural Foods says CEO Steven Spinner named chairman

Oct 31 United Natural Foods Inc

* United Natural Foods announces appointment of CEO Steven Spinner to chairman

* United Natural Foods Inc - Spinner will succeed Michael Funk, co-founder, former chief executive officer and current chairman of UNFI Source text: (bit.ly/2faBAA1) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐