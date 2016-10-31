BRIEF-Whitestone REIT posts Q3 earnings $0.03/shr

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Whitestone REIT
* Whitestone REIT reports strong third quarter results highlighted by 220 basis points year-over-year improvement in retail occupancy
* Q3 revenue rose 3.7 percent to $25.5 million
* Qtrly net income of $0.03 and FFO core of $0.33 on a per share basis, respectively
* Sees net income attributable to Whitestone REIT guidance for 2016 is a range of $0.32 to $0.35 per share
* Sees FFO core guidance for 2016 is a range of $1.34 to $1.37 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.