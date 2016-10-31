BRIEF-Whitestone REIT posts Q3 earnings $0.03/shr

Oct 31 Whitestone REIT

* Whitestone REIT reports strong third quarter results highlighted by 220 basis points year-over-year improvement in retail occupancy

* Q3 revenue rose 3.7 percent to $25.5 million

* Qtrly net income of $0.03 and FFO core of $0.33 on a per share basis, respectively

* Sees net income attributable to Whitestone REIT guidance for 2016 is a range of $0.32 to $0.35 per share

* Sees FFO core guidance for 2016 is a range of $1.34 to $1.37 per share