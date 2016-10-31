版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Nature's Sunshine Products names Joseph Baty as CFO

Oct 31 Natures Sunshine Products Inc

* Nature's Sunshine Products announces new chief financial officer

* Joseph Baty will join Nature's Sunshine today as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Current CFO Stephen Bunker will remain with company to assist with transition for remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

