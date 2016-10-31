BRIEF-Oculus sells Latin America business to Invekra S.A.P.I. De C.V. for $19.5 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc
* Oculus Innovative Sciences sells Latin America business to Invekra S.A.P.I. De C.V. for $19.5 million in cash
* Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc - deal for $19.5 million in cash
* Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc - Invekra will pay Oculus a three percent payment on all Latin American revenues outside of Mexico
* Oculus Innovative Sciences - to maintain manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico for production of its Oculus-branded microdacyn-based products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
