BRIEF-Advanced Energy posts Q3 earnings $0.77/shr from continuing operations

Oct 31 Advanced Energy Industries Inc

* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees Q4 revenues $124 million - $134 million

* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.75 - $0.85

* Advanced Energy Industries Inc sees Q4 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.70 - $0.80

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $118.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Advanced Energy announces third quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $126.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $118.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

