BRIEF-Luminex Corporation posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.21

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Luminex Corp
* Luminex Corp- revised full-year revenue guidance factors in a contribution from Nanosphere of between $7.5 million and $8.5 million in Q4 of 2016
* Luminex Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results; raises full year guidance
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $71.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $7.5 million to $8.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $267 million to $270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.