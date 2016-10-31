BRIEF-Instructure reports third quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Instructure Inc
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $1.62 to $1.64
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $109.7 million to $110.3 million
* Sees for Q4 ending December 31, 2016, instructure expects revenue of approximately $30.4 million to $31.0 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.42 to $0.44
* Q3 revenue rose 44 percent to $30.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $30.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $111.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Instructure reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.