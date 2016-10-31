版本:
BRIEF-Instructure reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Oct 31 Instructure Inc

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $1.62 to $1.64

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $109.7 million to $110.3 million

* Sees for Q4 ending December 31, 2016, instructure expects revenue of approximately $30.4 million to $31.0 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.42 to $0.44

* Q3 revenue rose 44 percent to $30.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $30.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $111.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Instructure reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

