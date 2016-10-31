BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities reports Q3 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - Total revenues of $230.4 million, up 5.4%, for 3Q16, compared to $218.6 million for 3Q15
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07
* Qtrly FFO per share $ 1.39
* Q3 revenue view $165.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports third quarter ended September 30, 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 revenue $230.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
