BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the Q3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 CNX Coal Resources LP
* CNX Coal Resources LP - Sold 1.5 million tons of coal during Q3 of 2016 compared to 1.4 million tons
* CNX Coal Resources LP - Sees FY coal sales of 5.9-6.1 million tons
* CNX Coal Resources LP - Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $74-$82 million
* Sees FY 2016 maintenance capital expenditures of $15 million-$19 million
* CNX Coal Resources LP - Qtrly net income $6.4 million
* CNX Coal Resources LP - Qtrly net income per unit $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.