BRIEF-Vornado to spin off its Washington, DC business and merge it with JBG Companies

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Vornado Realty Trust :
* Vornado Realty Trust - combined company will be named JBG SMITH properties
* Vornado Realty Trust - entered into a definitive agreement to merge SpinCo with operating company and certain select assets of JBG companies
* Vornado Realty- Vornado shareholders are expected to own approximately 74 pct of combined company, Jbg Limited partners are expected to own about 20 pct
* Combination is expected to result in approximately $35 million of synergies
* Vornado Realty Trust- Steven Roth, Vornado's chairman and chief executive officer, will be chairman of board
* Vornado Realty Trust - bg management is expected to own approximately 6 pct of combined co
* $8.4 billion transaction represents next step in value creation strategy
* Vornado Realty Trust- new company will look outside for a CFO and intends to have that individual in place before close of transaction
* Vornado Realty Trust - new company will continue to manage JBG funds' assets that are not being contributed for customary fees
* Vornado Realty Trust - new company will not raise new investment funds
* Vornado Realty-pro rata distribution of JBG SMITH's shares to Vornado shareholders, Vornado Realty L.P. unitholders intended as tax-free spin-off
* Vornado to spin off its Washington, DC business and merge it with the JBG Companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.