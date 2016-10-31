版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Support.com names Rick Bloom interim president and CEO

Oct 31 Support.Com Inc :

* Support.com Inc - Bloom succeeds Elizabeth Cholawsky who has resigned her position as Support.com's president and CEO

* Support.com names Rick Bloom interim president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐