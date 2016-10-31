版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corp appoints Mark Mulhern to its board of directors

Oct 31 Triangle Capital Corp :

* Triangle Capital Corporation announces appointment of Mark Mulhern to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

