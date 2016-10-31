版本:
BRIEF-Post Properties Q3 EPS $0.31

Oct 31 Post Properties Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Due to pending merger with MAA, company has discontinued presentation of earnings and FFO guidance

* Post Properties announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 FFO per share $0.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

