2016年 11月 1日

BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital announces third quarter 2016 results

Oct 31 Orchid Island Capital Inc -

* Orchid Island Capital Inc - "Economic trends in place over course of first and second quarters of 2016 reversed in Q3 and into fourth"

* Orchid island capital announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

