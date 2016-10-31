BRIEF-Tenet reports results for Q3, updates 2016 outlook

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Tenet Healthcare Corp
* Tenet reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.95 to $1.00 from continuing operations
* Tenet Healthcare - Updated 2016 outlook, which includes net income from continuing operations of $9 million to $14 million, adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $650 million in Q4
* Same-Hospital exchange admissions were 5,465 in Q3 of 2016, up 16.9 percent from Q3 of 2015
* Qtrly same-hospital exchange outpatient visits were 51,015, up 32.0 percent from Q3 of 2015
* Tenet Healthcare Corp - Sees FY adjusted free cash flow of $400 million to $600 million
* Tenet Healthcare Corp - Q3 net operating revenues $4,849 million versus $4,692 million last year
* Tenet reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 to $1.21 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 to $0.22 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.14 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $19.65 billion to $19.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.