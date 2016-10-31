版本:
2016年 11月 1日

BRIEF-Chemtura Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.52 from continuing operations

Oct 31 Chemtura Corp :

* "Looking forward to rest of 2016, Q4 sales and operating income in our industrial segments will likely decline sequentially"

* Chemtura reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $414 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

