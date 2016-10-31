版本:
2016年 11月 1日

BRIEF-Elephant Talk changes name to Pareteum, appoints Vic Bozzo CEO

Oct 31 Elephant Talk Communications Corp :

* Elephant Talk Communications Corp - appointment of Vic Bozzo as chief executive officer effective November 1, 2016

* Elephant Talk becomes Pareteum and appoints CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

