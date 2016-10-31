版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Oct 31 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $47.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $45.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐