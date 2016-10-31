BRIEF-BWX Technologies Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.39 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 BWX Technologies Inc :
* BWX Technologies Inc - segment guidance provided for 2016 remains unchanged at business unit level
* BWX Technologies - raising lower end of non-gaap earnings per share guidance for full year 2016, which is now expected to be between $1.61 and $1.67
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BWX Technologies announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $379.5 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.