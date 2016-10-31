版本:
BRIEF-Full Circle Capital stockholders approve merger with Great Elm Capital

Oct 31 Full Circle Capital Corp -

* Merger is expected to become effective on November 3, 2016.

* Full Circle Capital Corporation stockholders approve merger with Great Elm Capital Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

