BRIEF-Systemax Q3 loss per share $0.15 from cont ops

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Systemax Inc -
* Board of Directors has appointed Thomas "Tex" Clark to chief financial officer, effective immediately
* Position of chief financial officer was previously held on an interim basis by Larry Reinhold, CEO of systemax
* Says qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $0.00
* Systemax reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $414.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.