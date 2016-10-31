BRIEF-Cooper Standard Q3 earnings per share $1.94

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Cooper-standard Holdings Inc -
* Q3 2016 sales increased by $28.1 million or 3.4 percent compared to Q3 of 2015
* Maintaining its 2016 full-year guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.17, revenue view $3.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc qtrly sales increased to $855.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $829.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cooper standard reports record third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.48
* Q3 earnings per share $1.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.