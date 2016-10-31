BRIEF-German American Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.67

Oct 31 German American Bancorp Inc :

* German American Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest income of $24.7 million an increase of 30% compared with quarter ended September 30, 2015

* German American Bancorp Inc- tax equivalent net interest margin for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was 3.75% compared with 3.86% in Q2 of 2016

* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) reports record quarterly earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S