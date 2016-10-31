BRIEF-L brands sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.40

Oct 31 L Brands Inc :

* L Brands Inc - now expects Q3 earnings per share to be about $0.40, versus its previous guidance of $0.40 to $0.45

* L Brands Inc - October comparable sales are expected to be up 1 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L Brands reports estimated October comp and updates third quarter earnings guidance in advance of investor update meeting

* Sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.40