BRIEF-Advansix provides operational update on its Q4 plant turnaround

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Advansix Inc :
* Advansix Inc - its planned Q4 2016 turnaround activities will be extended due to additional, unplanned maintenance of its ammonia plant
* Advansix Inc - ammonia plant turnaround is now expected to continue for an additional two weeks to address significant inspection findings
* Advansix Inc - expects combined impact to Q4 2016 pre-tax income to be in range of $20 to $25 million as a result of lost sales
* Q4 plant turnaround activities had no adverse impact on Q3 2016 financial results
* Advansix provides operational update on its fourth quarter 2016 plant turnaround
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
