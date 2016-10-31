BRIEF-Tesoro Q3 earnings per share $1.43 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Tesoro Corp :
* Tesoro Corp qtrly total refining throughput was 873 thousand barrels per day and utilization was 98%
* Tesoro Corp - looks to delivering $400 to $500 million of annual improvements to operating income in 2016
* Tesoro Corp - continues to expect year-over-year improvements from higher utilization and operational efficiencies of $400 to $500 million for FY
* Tesoro Corp - sees FY total capital expenditures $900 million
* Qtrly revenue $ 6,544 million versus $7,743 million last year
* Tesoro Corp sees Q4 throughput 805 - 855 mbpd
* Tesoro Corporation reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.43 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.