版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-ViXS announces closing of second tranche of the private placement for C$0.5m

Oct 31 ViXS Systems Inc :

* ViXS announces closing of second tranche of the private placement for C$0.5m including insiders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐