BRIEF-Tennant Company board authorizes quarterly dividend increase and repurchase of shares

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 5 percent to $0.21 per share

* Tennant Co - Tennant board of directors also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to one million shares of company's common stock

* Tennant Co - new share repurchase program in addition to approximately 395,000 shares remaining under its current repurchase program

* Tennant Company board authorizes 5 percent quarterly dividend increase and repurchase of additional one million shares