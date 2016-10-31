版本:
BRIEF-Tennant Company board authorizes quarterly dividend increase and repurchase of shares

Oct 31 Tennant Co

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 5 percent to $0.21 per share

* Tennant Co - Tennant board of directors also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to one million shares of company's common stock

* Tennant Co - new share repurchase program in addition to approximately 395,000 shares remaining under its current repurchase program

* Tennant Company board authorizes 5 percent quarterly dividend increase and repurchase of additional one million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

