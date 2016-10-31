REFILE-BRIEF-Albany International reports third-quarter results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Albany International Corp
* Albany International Corp - on track toward their full-year 2016 and longer-term strategic and financial performance objectives
* Albany International Corp - we now expect full-year spending in 2016 to be $75 million to $80 million
* Albany International Corp - continue to expect full-year adjusted ebitda to be at upper-end of previously discussed range of $180 million to $195 million
* Sees contract awarded in quarter to produce composite components to generate sales of $15 million to $20 million/year by 2020
* Albany International reports third-quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 sales rose 7 percent to $191.3 million
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
