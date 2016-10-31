版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Selective Insurance names Mark Wilcox CFO

Oct 31 Selective Insurance Group Inc

* Selective Insurance Group Inc- Mark A. Wilcox as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective january 1

* Selective Insurance Group Inc- Wilcox succeeds Dale A. Thatcher, who retired after 16 years as selective's CFO on september 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐