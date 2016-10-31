BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy signs agreement Atmos unit to buy retail energy services business

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Centerpoint Energy Inc :
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - purchase price for acquisition is $40 million
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - transaction is financed from internally generated cash flow or borrowings under Centerpoint Energy's commercial paper programs
* Centerpoint Energy Inc - pro forma, CES will deliver in excess of one trillion cubic feet of natural gas to approximately 100,000 customers in 32 states
* Centerpoint Energy Inc signs agreement with subsidiary of Atmos Energy Corporation to acquire retail energy services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
