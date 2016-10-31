版本:
BRIEF-Seacoast Commerce Bank announces the hiring of Fred Mitten

Oct 31 Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings

* Seacoast Commerce Bank announces the hiring of Fred Mitten, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, Phoenix, AZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

