BRIEF-Delek US Holdings Q3 loss per share $2.61

Oct 31 Delek Us Holdings Inc -
* Transaction to sell retail related assets for $535.0
million expected to close in November
* Qtrly total throughput at Tyler, Texas refinery is 71,899
bpd versus 79,908 bpd
* Adjustments for Q3 2016 include, along with other non-cash
items, an after-tax non-cash charge of $156.0 million, or $2.52
per share
* After-tax non-cash charge in quarter related to an
impairment of investment in Alon USA
* Qtrly total throughput at El Dorado, Arkansas refinery is
76,217 bpd versus 76,399 bpd
* Qtrly net sales $1,079.9 million versus $1,293.5 million
a year ago
* Delek us holdings reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18
* Q3 loss per share $2.61
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
