BRIEF-EXFO acquires optical RF Test Technology from Absolute Analysis

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 EXFO Inc
* EXFO Inc - Cash and stock transaction is valued at approximately us$8.25 million
* EXFO Inc - No material impact from acquisition is expected for EXFO's Q1 of fiscal 2017 ending on November 30, 2016
* EXFO Inc - Deal includes us$5 million in cash and remaining amount in EXFO shares
* Has acquired majority of assets of absolute analysis inc
* EXFO acquires optical RF Test Technology from Absolute Analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.