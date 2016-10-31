BRIEF-Cabot Corp expect to see moderate growth in 2017 across all segments

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Cabot Corp
* Cabot Corp - Expect to see moderate growth in 2017 across all segments
* Cabot Corp qtrly revenue $619 million versus $671 million
* Cabot Corp - Q1 is expected to be weaker sequentially due to typical seasonality and higher maintenance costs from anticipated plant turnarounds
* Q4 revenue view $654.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabot Corp reports fourth quarter diluted EPS of $0.83 and adjusted EPS of $1.00
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
