版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Exterran Corp appoints David Barta as CFO

Oct 31 Exterran Corp

* Exterran Corp - David A. Barta will succeed Jon C. Biro, who resigned as chief financial officer

* Jon Biro will assist company with transition process as needed

* Exterran Corporation appoints David A. Barta as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐