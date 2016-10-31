BRIEF-Axis Capital prices offering of $550,000,000 of 5.50% Series E preferred shares

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - Has priced an offering of 22 million depositary shares at a price of $25 per depositary share
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - Intends to apply to list depositary shares on new york stock exchange under symbol "AXSprE"
* Axis Capital prices offering of $550,000,000 of 5.50% Series E preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.