BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics announces third quarter 2016 results

Oct 31 Douglas Dynamics Inc
* Douglas Dynamics Inc - During Q3 of 2016, there were
certain unusual items related to Dejana acquisition that
negatively impacted company's results
* Douglas Dynamics Inc - Company is reiterating its 2016
financial outlook
* Douglas Dynamics - Certain unusual items negatively
impacted co's results by approximately $6.2 million of pre-tax
income, or $0.17 per diluted share in quarter
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $428.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We know our Q4 results will still be impacted by
magnitude, timing and location of snowfall"
* Douglas Dynamics announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.79
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 sales $123.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $395 million to $450 million
