2016年 11月 1日

BRIEF-The Keg Royalties Income Fund Q3 store sales rose 2.6 pct

Oct 31 Keg Royalties Income Fund:

* Q3 same store sales rose 2.6 percent

* Gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $145.5 million for quarter, an increase of 4.8%

* The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

