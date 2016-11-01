版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 1日 星期二

BRIEF-Callidus Capital announces take-up of additional shares under the outstanding substantial issuer bid

Nov 1 Callidus Capital Corp :

* Callidus capital corp - Callidus has taken up and accepted for payment 157,844 shares that were validly deposited to offer as of October 31, 2016

* Callidus capital - Following take-up of these shares, co will have taken up, paid for 2,840,944 shares, or about 56% of total eligible under offer

* Callidus - Offer is for purchase & cancellation by Callidus of up to 5.07 million of outstanding common shares at $16.50 per share, from shareholders

* Callidus Capital announces take-up of additional shares under the outstanding substantial issuer bid

