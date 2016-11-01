BRIEF-KBR reports Q3 loss per share $0.44 including items

Nov 1 KBR Inc
* KBR announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.44 including items
* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.30 to $0.50
excluding items
* Reduction in FY earnings guidance is specifically related
to expected cost increases on EPC power project in non-strategic
business segment
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: