BRIEF-KBR reports Q3 loss per share $0.44 including items

Nov 1 KBR Inc

* KBR announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.44 including items

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.30 to $0.50 excluding items

* Reduction in FY earnings guidance is specifically related to expected cost increases on EPC power project in non-strategic business segment

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

