BRIEF-Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor

Nov 1 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its
investigational pcsk9 inhibitor
* Company will record a charge to GAAP and adjusted earnings
in q4 of 2016 estimated to be approximately $0.04 per share
* Pfizer - "working to ensure that all regulatory
authorities are informed, and that all trial investigators are
informed and instructed on next steps"
* Pfizer will now halt two ongoing cardiovascular outcome
studies, Spire-1 and Spire-2
* Pfizer - clinical information now available for
Bococizumab indicates Bococizumab not likely to provide value to
patients, physicians or shareholders
* Pfizer - will record the charge as research and
development charge in q4 of 2016 and is incorporating this
estimated impact into its updated 2016 financial guidance
